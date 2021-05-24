Law enforcement torch run returns for Utah’s Special Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The time has come to watch talented athletes compete for olympic gold.

To kick off the much-anticipated battle for statewide recognition, law enforcement from all across the Beehive State will be running the torch on May 25.

According to Special Olympics Utah, law enforcement agencies in Weber County, Grantsville, Tooele, Duchesne County, American Fork, Vernal, and Blanding are expected to kick off the 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run.

“Over the last two weeks, more than 200 law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes carried the Flame of Hope through local communities, lighting the way for acceptance and inclusion while raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Utah on the way,” event organizers share.

(Special Olympics Utah)

The run is anticipated to start bright and early at 805 S. Main St. around 9 a.m. and will trail through the area, ending at North Park, according to event organizers.