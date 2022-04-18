SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol is putting more troopers on the road as the trend of drivers traveling at over 100 mph continues.

Higher speeds mean deadlier crashes, and at 100 miles per hour, you’re likely to see a whole lot of damage.

“I know in Salt Lake County, troopers are seeing them on a daily basis where it used to be a lot less frequent,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Fallows said.

Sgt. Corey Houskeeper said over the weekend troopers caught 52 drivers going over 100 miles per hour in Juab and Millard Counties.

“We were about 30 hours with already 30 over 100 miles per hour,” Houskeeper said.

One driver hit over 130 miles per hour trying to avoid a ticket.

Houskeeper said this happening across Utah, and it’s dangerous.

Driving these speeds only minimally cuts down your time on the road, but it increases risk drastically.

“A crash at 80 miles per hour is bad enough, but as we’re seeing these 100 mile per hour speeds or near 100, the damage is just catastrophic,” Houskeeper said.

UHP is reminding people our cars aren’t built to handle a crash at these speeds.

“The vehicles that we have just aren’t designed to sustain impacts of 100 miles per hour and keep the person inside safe and alive and well,” Fallows said.

And neither are our roads.

UDOT said the barriers on our freeways aren’t meant to protect drivers going 20 over the speed limit, and the speed limit isn’t just a number, it’s meant to keep you safe.

“They’re set that way for a reason we really just want people to be safe, so to be safe you need people to drive the speed limit,” UDOT spokesperson Mitch Shaw said.

UHP says they’re amping up measures to prevent these high-speed crashes by putting on more troopers on the road to catch people speeding.

But even then, they say fixing the problem starts with drivers.

“We need the help from the public, they need to make the decision to slow down,” Houskeeper said.

Utah’s 100 deadliest days on the road are coming up, so officials are urging drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and wear their seatbelts.