Utah police officers sign ‘Thin Blue Line’ flags for L.A. deputies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Law enforcement officers across the state have been signing two “Thin Blue Line flags” to send to the two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies that were shot in an ambush in Southern California last week.

According to the St. George News, nearly 40 law enforcement officers at the Washington County Sherriff’s Office signed the flags while hundreds of other officers have signed the flags throughout the state.

The flag-signing presentation was organized by BLUE, which stands for Blue Line Unites Everyone, and is a nonprofit organization that started several months ago. Skye Christensen, the founder of BLUE, came up with the idea to have law enforcement sign the flags after the California deputies were shot. The shooting fueled Christensen’s efforts to do something for the L.A. County Law Enforcement.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy Trent Lindstrom who joined with Christensen in the efforts to honor law enforcement told St. George News of sending the flags to another state, “We are family and are here to protect and support each other.”

Lindstrom also said that throughout Utah, there is support for law enforcement in general. However, he says that once you venture outside of Utah, the environment is different. He told St. George News that in many places, officers are “being demonized in the public. They are being hated upon, attacked and ambushed.”

Arrangements to deliver the flag to L.A. to the wounded deputies have been made through the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and will be delivered on Friday.