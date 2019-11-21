Law Enforcement in Davis County mourning loss of K9 hit and killed by car

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The law enforcement community is mourning the loss of one of their K9’s that was hit and killed by a car Wednesday night.

According to a press release issued by Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Chopper, a K-9 with their office for 5.5 years, died Wednesday after running into traffic and being struck by a vehicle.

At approximately 7:15 pm, the Deputy/handler of Chopper briefly stopped at the Davis County Sheriff’s Office in Farmington and, while inside, Chopper managed to get out of the truck kennel and ran north, toward State Street.

Chopper ran directly into traffic and died instantly.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chopper,” said Sheriff Kelly Sparks. “Our K-9s are family and they work side-by-side with our deputies, day in and day out, to fulfill our mission and duty to serve the public. His death impacts all of us.”

Chopper, a six and a half year old Shepherd mix, was trained in drug detection, tracking, deputy protection, building and area searches, and the apprehension of suspects. His skills greatly enhanced our ability to respond to multiple emergencies.

A line-of-duty memorial service will be held for Chopper and details will be provided as soon as they are confirmed.

