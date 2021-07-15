Law enforcement cracking down on Mountain View Corridor

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol, West Jordan, and West Valley City Police departments increased patrols on Mountain View Corridor citing commuters running red lights and speeding.

Just two weeks after the new portion of Mountain View Corridor officials report it has been a trouble spot among travelers.

“Ultimately, we want to reduce crashes and with reducing crashes we reduce fatalities,” says Sgt. Cameron Roden.

UDOT states three crashes happened at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor, all three crashes were related to drivers running red-lights.

Officers are stressing the importance of driving slow when approaching intersections.

“With Mountain View Corridor it is a little bit higher speed roadway there is cross traffic there are a lot of factors that play into it, whether it be distracted driving speeds those all play into it we are just trying to make sure people are aware that we need to make sure our focus is on driving” Roden explains.

According to data from the Utah Department of Transportation, red-light crashes on Mountain View Corridor are double the number of crashes on similar style-intersections, such as Bangerter Highway.