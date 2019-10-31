Law enforcement conducting wellness sweep — checking on those living in the cold

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An early winter cold coming through the Beehive State has Ogden City law enforcement searching for transient people in an effort to provide relief from the chilling temperatures.

This is the first wellness sweep of the season and law enforcement are searching wooded and city areas where homeless are known to be seen.

ABC4 News went with officers into the woods near Fort Buenavista Park searching for homeless individuals and did not find anyone. However, there was a variety of items such as clothing, bedding, empty food cans, and drink cups.

Ogden City officers say others searching found close to a half a dozen individuals who they were able to offer help.

Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden City Police Department said they are prepared to offer 40 beds to transient individuals at local shelters, blankets and coats, and medical checks with EMT’s who came along on the search.

“There’s a high possibility that there could be individuals who are out overnight who have public safety concerns as far as health issues,” Farr said. “We’re concerned for their well-being and our initiative right now is to try and locate, identify those individuals and try to help them with any services they may need.”

