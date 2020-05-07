Latter-day Saints spokesperson: Letter about tithing refund is fake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A letter has been going around on different social media platforms claiming that The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is refunding tithing to its members due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daniel Woodruff, the Church’s spokesperson said the letter is fake.

The fake letter was addressed to “general authorities and priesthood leaders” in all countries and stated that the Church will be refunding tithing “up to three years” directly to all active, less active, and former members of the Church.

You can read a copy of the fake letter below.

