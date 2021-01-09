Latter-Day Saint Apostle contracts COVID-19, recovers

UTAH (ABC4) – During the holiday break, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife test positive for COVID-19, officials say.

In a statement released January 8, Church spokesman Eric Hawkins shares; “Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife experienced mild cases of COVID-19 during the holiday break.”

According to officials, after testing positive, the couple took on COVID-19 precautions until reaching complete recovery.

“They were both at home, away from other Church leaders, and were able to completely recover before returning to full activity,” Hawkins shares.

