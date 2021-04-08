Latest phone scam says you have a warrant, need to pay U.S. Marshal

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The U.S. Marshals Service is warning of a new phone scam that is targeting residents, saying they have a warrant for their arrest.

The latest version of the scam tells victims they have a warrant for their arrest and, to avoid being placed in jail, they must withdraw cash to pay a deputy U.S. Marshal at various locations.

While the scam may appear legitimate – especially as the scammers often use the names of actual federal judges and real, well-known locations in Utah – the U.S. Marshals Service says these calls are scams.

“We won’t collect cash fines,” the U.S. Marshals says. “If we do call a citizen regarding an active warrant it would be to coordinate a surrender, not to collect a payment.”

Authorities say scammers may be getting more aggressive as millions of Americans have recently received a stimulus payment.

“Scammers have once again taken the opportunity to tug on the fears our citizens. They may also be getting more aggressive, understanding that many Americans have just received a stimulus payment. Do not, under any circumstance, pay cash to anyone posing as a Deputy U.S Marshal,” says U.S. Marshal for the District of Utah Matthew D. Harris.

If you do receive a call that you believe is fraud, or are uncertain about its nature, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals Salt Lake City Office at (801) 524 5693.

