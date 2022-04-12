UTAH (ABC4) – The late winter weather has done more than mess with Utah’s roads, it’s also had a big impact on farmers.

Jake Harward with Harward Farms said what he loves most about farming is also the most challenging part.

“There’s always something to deal with mother nature and it’s just kind of part of the deal with living in Utah as well,” said Harward.

Fortunately for Harward, his alfalfa is hardy and he hasn’t started planting his corn, pumpkins and melons, but for cherry farmers like Tami and Lewis Balzly with Fowers Fruit Ranch, it can be heartbreaking.

“It’s been a long day. We’ve had 24 hours of cold temperatures, not much sleep,” said Tami.

Tami said this weather reminds her of what happened over 20 years ago.

“The worst in 30 years was 2001 and this looks very similar to that,” Tami added.

Tami said last night’s snow actually helped insulate the crop, but if the temperature drops and there is no insulation, the cherries could die.

While Fowers Fruit Ranch has heating equipment to help, the Balzly’s say it can only bring the temperature up 2 or 3 degrees.

“It’s not it’s not a salvageable situation by any means,” said Tami.

Now all farmers can do is prepare for the worst and hope for the best.



“We keep positive by knowing that there are brighter, warmer days ahead and we love providing fresh fruit to individuals and families that need it most. With every bad day comes 100’s of other great days! Farming is challenging and to say we don’t gamble is a huge understatement but it is important, needed and most importantly it is who we are,” said Tami.