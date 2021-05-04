Last soldiers in Utah battalion returning home from deployment

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A year after their deployment, the remaining soldiers from Utah’s 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment are returning home.

Last May, nearly 300 service members were deployed, augmenting the 4th Infantry Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade as part of Task Force Ivy Eagle, then U.S. Forces Afghanistan.

Officials say the battalion’s three AH-64 Apache helicopter companies were tasked with providing combat-air support to ground forces operating in the theater area of operations.

The battalion’s service members began redeploying back home in October, and have continued to arrive in smaller groups since. Soldiers, when returning from deployment, first travel to Fort Hood, Texas, where they are administratively and medically processed before returning home.

Soldiers arriving in Utah on May 4 are the last group of the 1-211th battalion to return home from the nearly year-long deployment.

This was the third deployment for the 1-211th.

“After 10 long months and multiple iterations of redeployments back home of 1-211th Aviation unit members, it is nice to have the remaining Soldiers finally return back home to their families and rejoin the rest of the unit,” says Maj. Tait Larsen, 1-211th ARB executive officer. “The Soldiers all served their nation with pride and distinction while deployed this past year.”