‘Last Hurrah’ Friday night, Rose Bowl party Saturday at The Gateway

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City’s biggest party is back this year. The ‘Last Hurrah’ at The Gateway is open to the public and starts at 9 Friday night.

The New Year’s Eve celebration includes live music, cultural performances, food, drink vendors and warming stations.

At this year’s party, it is recommended people wear a mask and take advantage of the hand sanitizing stations.

Rio Grande Street will be closed during the event but the parking garages will be open.

Jacklyn Briggs is the marketing director for The Gateway. She said this event is about community.

“It’s about knowing we got through 2021 together so we can feel confident going into 2022 because we are in this together and we have such a great town and such a great community and Salt Lake is amazing, so come give 2021 one last hurrah with us and ring in the new year,” said Briggs.

Food vendors will stay open until 1 a.m. and fireworks will go off at midnight to welcome 2022.

A Rose Bowl watch party will also take place at Flanker at The Gateway tomorrow.

To reserve a table, click here.