SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today is the last day for Utah’s general legislative session, giving legislators until midnight to pass any remaining bills.

“Today’s been great so far but it’s always a little bit of a circus atmosphere on the house floor,” Representative Karen Kwan said.

Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson tweeting “813 bills. a whopping 502 have already passed” with even more bills passing since tweeting that out.

Some of those bills passed today include HB 440 which regulates homeless shelter capacity and HB 374 prohibiting some sensitive material from schools.

“We knew it was going to be a long process,” Bill sponsor for HB 374 Representative Ken Ivory said, “But it’s gratification to get it through, it’s gratifying to those like I’ve said, who’ve worked so hard and see that come about.”

Others unsure where their bill is headed.

“It’s the last day and it goes through the process where there’s a lot of bills competing for a little bit of time,” Representative Walt Brooks said.

Some lawmakers expected plenty of work and emotions ahead of them

“Your emotions on this last day go high and then they go low and then you hate everything and then you love everything,” Henderson said.

While some remain optimistic the rest of the day will go smoothly.

“I think this is actually a year we may end early tonight,”

At 12:01 when the last of the bills pass for the year’s session it’ll then be up to the governor to turn that legislation into law.