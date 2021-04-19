Laser shows return to Clark Planetarium after year-long hiatus

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They’re back! After a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19, laser shows are set to return to Clark Planetarium.

In an announcement on their Facebook page, the planetarium said the shows will be held every Friday and Saturday with three shows each night at 6:30 p.m., 8:15 p.m., and 9:45 p.m.

The shows will feature songs from iconic rock bands like Led Zeppelin, U2, and Pink Floyd.

The first show is scheduled for Friday, April 23.

Tickets will cost $9 per person but planetarium members can get into the shows for free.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place at all shows, including mask-wearing and social distancing. Masks must be worn through the entire laser show, according to planetarium officials.

Click here to purchase tickets.