Las Vegas man drowns at Millsite State Park

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after drowning at Millsite State Park in Emery County Friday afternoon.

According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), around 2:15 P.M., deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman who said her husband had fallen off a paddleboard into Millsite Reservoir and she “could no longer see him.”

He was reported to be last seen about 30 yards away from the shore

Crews from the Utah State Parks, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, Emery County Search and Rescue, along with local citizens began searching for the man small boats and kayaks.

“Millsite Reservoir is at a very low level due to Utah’s exceptional drought and the boat dock is closed, making it impossible to launch large search and rescue boats,” the ECSO explained in a news release to ABC4.

Around 4:05 p.m., search and rescue crews located the body of the 42-year-old Las Vegas man in the reservoir in an area that was roughly eight feet deep.

Officials say he was not wearing a life jacket when he fell into the water.

The was in Emery County to watch the football game between Emery High School and a Las Vegas high school, police said.

His identity has not yet been released.