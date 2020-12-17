Larry Miller’s coin collection sells for nearly $24 Million

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 NEWS) – The coin collection built by Utah businessman and former Utah Jazz owner Larry H. Miller sold for $23,636,374.

The sale was announced by Stack’s Bowers Galleries who said in a press release that the collection was sold in two auctions.

The first part which was offered in November, realized $9,057,072, while The second part realized $14,579,302.

The Larry H. Miller Collection included an astounding array of rarities that are found only in the most legendary cabinets in U.S. numismatics. The coins were offered publicly for the first time by Stack’s Bowers Galleries, according to the press release.

The gallery added in their press release that the Miller Collection has joined the ranks of such revered names as Garrett, Norweb, Eliasberg, Pogue, and other luminaries.

Highlights from the Larry H. Miller Collection Part 2 included such rarities such as (pictures attached):

1804 Draped Bust Silver Dollar. Class I Original. Proof-65 (PCGS). Ex Stickney-Eliasberg.: Realized $3,360,000. Learn more about the coins here.



Courtesy: Stack’s Bowers Galleries



Courtesy: Stack’s Bowers Galleries

1894-S Barber Dime. Proof-65 (NGC). CAC. Ex Eliasberg.: Realized $1,440,000. Learn more about the coin here.