SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host a community blood drive. The blood drive will take place at Vivint Smart Home Arena and will be held June 1-5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

RELATED: Red Cross in urgent need for blood donations as hospital demand increases

“We know that emergencies and health conditions will continue to impact Utahns during the pandemic,” says Greg Miller, director for the LHM Group. “Just one unit of blood can help as many as three people. If we can do our part to enable blood donations during these five days, we know that we can help save countless lives. Our mission at Larry H. Miller is to enrich lives, and we are happy to be able to open up Vivint Smart Home Arena to provide a safe venue for this act of service.”

Donors must be at least 16-years-old (with parental consent), be in good health and weigh at least 110 pounds.

“The American Red Cross now has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume non-urgent and elective procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Red Cross Regional Executive Heidi Ruster. “Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood. Please join us along with incredible community leaders like the LHM Group at Vivint Smart Home Arena next week. The process is simple and can save up to three lives. Thanks so much for support of this very important drive.”

RELATED: Red Cross helping families who lost loved ones to COVID-19

Each donor will receive a commemorative cup, a $10 online credit to the Utah Jazz Team Store and a voucher for one regular-sized popcorn at any Megaplex Theater once movies return.

The public is encouraged to to schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

What others are clicking on: