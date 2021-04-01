Largest national pet adoption event coming to West Jordan, Layton

SOUTH SHIELDS, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: A dog enjoys an ice cream with his owner as they take part in the Great North Dog Walk on June 4, 2017 in South Shields, England. Founded in 1990 by former teacher and two times UK Fundraiser of the Year Tony Carlisle the event helps raise thousands of […]

Utah (ABC4) – The world’s largest national life-saving pet adoption event is coming to PetSmart locations West Jordan and Layton on Friday and Saturday, a press release states.

Celestial Zoo and North Shore Animal Rescue League are joining up for Tour for Life- an adoption event- in partnership with Purina, a company that markets pet food and treats.

According to the release, the events will be hosted at a PetSmart in West Jordan on 7654 Campus View Drive on Friday, April 2. The Friday event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturday, April 3, the event will be at the same West Jordan PetSmart and a PetSmart in Layton located on 750 Main Street. The Saturday event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens will be available for adoption. Adopters will receive goody bags containing items from Purina will supplies last, the press release states.