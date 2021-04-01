Largest national pet adoption event coming to West Jordan, Layton

Utah (ABC4) – The world’s largest national life-saving pet adoption event is coming to PetSmart locations West Jordan and Layton on Friday and Saturday, a press release states.
Celestial Zoo and North Shore Animal Rescue League are joining up for Tour for Life- an adoption event- in partnership with Purina, a company that markets pet food and treats.
According to the release, the events will be hosted at a PetSmart in West Jordan on 7654 Campus View Drive on Friday, April 2. The Friday event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturday, April 3, the event will be at the same West Jordan PetSmart and a PetSmart in Layton located on 750 Main Street. The Saturday event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens will be available for adoption. Adopters will receive goody bags containing items from Purina will supplies last, the press release states.