Largest Blue Sky project given to Weber County

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – In partnership with Hill Air Force Base and Rocky Mountain Power, Weber County is gaining one of the region’s largest Blue Sky projects.

On July 9, the organizations celebrate the completion of their new 350 kW solar array. According to officials, this renewable energy source will allow Hill AFB to sustain energy and move toward achieving future growth.

According to officials the project also contributes to efforts aimed at improving grid resiliency.

“We are the third largest energy consumer in the Air Force because of the various missions we have underway here,” shares 75th Air Base Commander Col. Jenise Carroll. ”This new renewable energy project adds to the total power generation capabilities we have on the base.”

Rocky Mountain Power states that Carroll and Rocky Mountain Power president and CEO Gary Hoogeveen toured the array during his visit to the base in June. “Hoogeveen is partnered with Carroll in the base’s honorary commander program that pairs Air Force leadership with community leaders to provide networking and educational opportunities.”

(RMP)

“As one of the largest employers in Utah, Hill Air Force Base has been an excellent partner in collaborating on projects that help move us toward a more sustainable future,” he shares. “We thank our Blue Sky customers for making this and many other projects possible, and it’s remarkable to see what a tremendous impact they have made.”

According to the company, earlier this year, Rocky Mountain Power presented the 75th Air Base Wing with a $1.4 million energy incentive award for completing additional energy efficiency and resiliency projects. Officials say those very efforts resulted in saving 12,882,649 kilowatt hours a year, which translates into a cost savings of $621,264 annually.

“Rocky Mountain Power Blue Sky customers provided funding to build the project and will own and operate it for the next 25 years as part of the Blue Sky initiative, but HAFB will add the energy generated to its power grid,” they add. “Launched in the spring of 2000, Blue Sky allows customers to match their energy usage with the purchase of renewable energy credits. It’s a simple way for participants to support new sustainable energy development in the West, above and beyond Rocky Mountain Power’s substantial and growing commitment to renewables.”