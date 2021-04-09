Large water main break reported in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A large water main break has been reported in Sandy on Friday afternoon.
The break is located at the intersection of Little Cottonwood Road and Wasatch Blvd.
Nearby UDOT cameras show a sizeable amount of mud and water covering the road after the reported break:
Crews are on scene working to repair the break.
Vehicles appear to be moving through the intersection without any difficulties.
No other information has been made available.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as ABC4 obtains more information.