Large water main break reported in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A large water main break has been reported in Sandy on Friday afternoon.

The break is located at the intersection of Little Cottonwood Road and Wasatch Blvd.

Nearby UDOT cameras show a sizeable amount of mud and water covering the road after the reported break:

Crews are on scene working to repair the break.

Vehicles appear to be moving through the intersection without any difficulties.

No other information has been made available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as ABC4 obtains more information.