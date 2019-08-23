Large-scale first responder training held in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)– If you were downtown Thursday night, there is a good chance you saw a large police presence around the Salt Palace. Utah’s finest took part in several large-scale training exercises.

One situation law enforcement worked on was preventing a violent outbreak within a protest outside the Salt Palace.

Detective Greg Wilking with Salt Lake City Police said, “What we want to highlight is that this is a safe environment, a lot of officers who are well trained to take care of any situation and keep the people in Salt Lake and those visiting safe.”

Monday, the 68th United Nations Civil Society Conference begins downtown. This is the first time it’s moved outside of New York City’s United Nations Building. 138 countries with nearly 5,000 representatives are coming to Utah to learn about our inclusive and sustainable city.

“Salt Lake is growing and we are attracting large events and a lot of national and international attention,” the detective adds.

Because of that attention, first responders took time to work through a very life-like scenario where an SUV is driven through a crowd.

Out of towners like Brittany Kayser were amazed by the detail given to each situation.

“It kind of makes me feel more protected,” she said. “Just in case something were to happen, they are prepared and they are ready to go.”

The most important part the three-hour exercise was law enforcement around Salt Lake City were able to work with each other and make sure they can handle any situation coming their way.

