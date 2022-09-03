SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured a 32-year-old man early Saturday morning.

The investigation started at 1:23 a.m. when police “received multiple calls” about gunshots being heard near 1700 South 4100 West in Salt Lake City’s industrial neighborhood.

During the response, dispatchers reportedly informed officers that someone was shot.

Officers arrived to the scene and found bullet casings in the parking lot a business and “evidence of a large party,” according to a press release.

Police say partygoers started to leave the area, making it difficult for officers to initially collect witness statements and evidence.

Officers reportedly did not find any shooting victims while on scene, however, officers later learned a man who attended the party “showed up at a local hospital by car with a gunshot wound to his leg.”

Police say he is expected to survive.

Officers were able to gather information about two suspects involved in the shooting. The first suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old Black man, last seen wearing a red Versace shirt, red hat, and blue pants.

The second suspect is described as a 35 to 40-year-old Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with arm and face tattoos, last seen wearing a blue Yankees hat.

Officers believe the two suspects left in an unknown SUV.

At this time, SLCPD is investigating this shooting as being gang-related.

Anyone who may have information about this incident should call (801) 799-3000 and reference case 22-171308.

No further information on this case is being released at this time.