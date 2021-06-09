‘Large’ power outage reported in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are investigating a “large” power outage in Provo Wednesday afternoon.
According to Provo Power, the outage is in the Mountain Vista area.
The company did not specify how many people are currently affected by the outage.
The cause of the power outage is under investigation and officials say they do not know when power will be restored to the area.
No further information has been released.