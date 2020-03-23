Large group of individuals picking up missionaries at airport ignored protocols sent out by officials

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Herbert took to social media Sunday night to express his concerns over the large number of people who gathered at the airport as missionaries returned home.
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall additionally tweeted her concerns over the gatherings at the airport:
Officials with the Salt Lake City International Airport sent out a tweet Monday morning saying they worked with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to limit the number of family members to two per missionary.
A protocol giving specific instructions was sent to families of those arriving at the airport, however, a photo and video circulating around the internet Sunday clearly show those guidelines were not being met.
Moving forward, officials requested these protocols be followed.
