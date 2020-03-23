Large group of individuals picking up missionaries at airport ignored protocols sent out by officials

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Herbert took to social media Sunday night to express his concerns over the large number of people who gathered at the airport as missionaries returned home.

Parents, please go to the airport alone to pick up your returning missionaries, and help them strictly follow all self-isolation procedures for their first 14 days at home. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) March 23, 2020

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall additionally tweeted her concerns over the gatherings at the airport:

I’ve seen photos of large groups of people gathered at the @slcairport yesterday. Our community’s health relies on individuals using good judgment. Just because you aren’t forcibly barred from doing something doesn’t mean it’s OK. We’re working to ensure it won’t happen again pic.twitter.com/VeNPYsqTZk — SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) March 23, 2020

Officials with the Salt Lake City International Airport sent out a tweet Monday morning saying they worked with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to limit the number of family members to two per missionary.

.@slcairport worked with the Church to limit the number coming to the airport yesterday to two per missionary. All were told to wait in their cars until their missionary arrived. Moving forward, it is critical for the health and safety of all, that everyone follows our request. — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) March 23, 2020

A protocol giving specific instructions was sent to families of those arriving at the airport, however, a photo and video circulating around the internet Sunday clearly show those guidelines were not being met.

Moving forward, officials requested these protocols be followed.

