Large flag will drape McKay Dee Hospital to provide support, encouragement for front line workers

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — A team will unfurl a 30’x60′ flag, known as The Lieutenant, at McKay Dee Hospital on Saturday, April 25, 2020 to recognize those working at the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Follow the Flag.

Volunteers and members of Follow the Flag will deploy the flag at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The flag will unfurl at 10 a.m. and will be located off of the north side of the building above the employee entrance.

The flag will remain up for three days and will be taken down on April 28, 2020 at 8 a.m. Those putting up and taking down the flag will practice proper social distancing.

Latest Posts: