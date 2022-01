(Courtesy of the Salt Lake City Fire Department)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) -Fire crews worked to put a two-alarm fire in Salt Lake City early Monday morning.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to a commercial structure engulfed in flames near 321 E 2100 S.

No injuries were reported and the cause of fire is still unknown.

Flames have been contained and crews are working to clear the area of hazardous debris.