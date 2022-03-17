WEST VALLEY CITY. Utah (ABC4) – Drivers commuting in West Valley City on Thursday should plan ahead for road closures.

The West Valley City Police says starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, all signal lights will be replaced along 3500 S Bangerter.

Officials say the left turn lanes and a single lane along both northbound and southbound Bangerter will be blocked.

A single lane along the eastbound and westbound lanes of 3500 South will also be blocked.

The road closures will last until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Drivers heading in that direction should drive with caution and expect traffic delays.