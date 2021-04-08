Lane splits coming to I-15 between Clearfield and Roy

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – Lanes of I-15 between Davis and Weber counties will be split in mid-April.

Lanes on nortbound and southbound I-15 in Clearfield and Roy will be split as part of the I-15 Davis-Weber Express Lanes project, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

These lane splits will be similiar to the ones in place in 2020, and will allow crews to continue working in the freeway median UDOT explains.

As early as Friday morning, the northbound lanes on I-15 will be split from near 700 South to near 650 North in Clearfield. On April 13, UDOT reports the southbound lanes will be split from near 5600 South in Roy to near 650 North in Clearfield.

These lane splits will not affect access to Hill Air Force Base at 650 North.

UDOT says the lane splits will be in place through the end of 2021, accommodating work on I-15 bridges over 200 South in Clearfield and the Union Pacific Railroad and 5600 South in Roy.

If you’re driving through this section of I-15, you’ll want to follow signs and road markings, according to UDOT. You should also plan ahead to make necessary lane changes before approaching the lane splits.

Driver exiting I-15 should stay in the right lanes, and through traffic can use all lanes.

You can watch the below video for more on how to navigate these lane splits:

The I-15 Express Lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road are being extending. UDOT says the project will help improve traffic flow and reduce congestion along I-15.

Additional improvements include new bridges at Church Street and 200 South, wider bridges and deck replacements at five locations, new ramp meters and addtional improvements, and concrete panel replacement from Hill Field Road to I-84.

Construction began in May 2019 and is expected to be completed in fall 2021.