Lane closed after water main break in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AC4 News) — One southbound lane is closed for repairs after a water main break at 2100 South 900 West in Salt Lake City flooded it.

Crews are currently checking for underground infrastructure so that repairs can begin. Officials are investigating the cause of the break, according to the Salt Lake City Department of Public Safety.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

