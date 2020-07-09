Landslide property in Layton up for grabs, neighbors say buyer beware

LAYTON, UT (ABC4 News) – A realtor is struggling to sell a landslide property in Layton after neighbors posted signs saying “buyer beware.”

The realtor told ABC4 News her seller, Tyler Earl has owned this property for 13 years but hasn’t built on it. Neighbors say, there’s a reason for that.

This Layton property has been on the market for about 3 months.

“The goal of the buyer is to find a patsy, somebody who is going to pay 160 thousand dollar for a lot they can’t do diddly with,” said neighbor, Wallace Pack.

Realtor Roberta Marshall says she’s having a hard time selling because neighbors have been giving her a difficult time.

“Vandalism of my sign, they’ve clipped it, they’ve thrown it on the ground, they’ve put their actual sign on our property saying, ‘buyer beware: landslide property,’” said Marshall.

According to a Utah Geological Survey, the landslide on Heather Drive in 2001 damaged six homes, forcing families to evacuate and causing over 1 million dollars in losses. According to the city’s planning and zoning department, 1368 E. Heather Drive was one of the homes that fell in the landslide.

“Per city records, county records, everything is current even to date, that it is zoned residential, to submit the plans and get their home built,” said Marshall.

Marshall says all the potential buyer needs to do is get a survey done and submit plans to the city.

“This development across the way in the gully, was also a landslide, but they build a retaining wall and they made it buildable,” said Marshall.

Neighbor, Wallace Pack says his wife purchased property here years ago and he thinks buyers should know what they’re signing up for, especially If the property is in a landslide zone. He says it won’t be easy for the potential buyer.

“We’ve tried to get permission just to build a garage, and what we would have to go through might cost us 100,000 dollars to go through engineering to correct the problem,” said Pack.

Marshall says she just wants to sell this property for the owner. Pack says building anything on the land would be a challenge and very costly, but it would make a good place to keep some animals, but not for 160 thousand dollars.

According the state’s study, “the cause of landslide movement is uncertain. Little is known about subsurface conditions and factors controlling movement because the landslide has not been studied in detail. The most common causes of landslide movement are adding weight to the upper landslide, removing support from the lower landslide, or increasing the ground-water level.”