SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation has reported a truck on fire on eastbound I-80 in Lambs Canyon near mile marker 137. Utah Highway Patrol has confirmed to ABC4 the fire from the truck has spread to the grass in the surrounding area.

Traffic is currently being diverted at Exit 134 East Canyon.

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

UDOT is suggesting drivers use an alternate route as crews work to extinguish the fire and clean up the incident. Crews estimate closure until approximately 2 p.m. and ask for drivers to plan travel accordingly.

