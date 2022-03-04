SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Due to an abnormally dry Winter season, the Bureau of Reclamation announced Friday that Lake Powell will decline 3,525 feet in elevation in the near future.

A very dry January and February has eroded the Colorado River Basin snowpack, decreasing Lake Powell’s projected unregulated inflow forecast for water year 2022 by approximately 2.2 million acre-feet from January through February.

As a result, the February 24 Month Study projections show Lake Powell potentially dropping 2 to 3 feet below 3,525 feet in March.

“This year the Colorado River Basin has experienced extremely variable conditions with a record high snowpack one month, followed by weeks without snow,” said Reclamation Acting Commissioner David Palumbo. “This variable hydrology and a warmer, drier west have drastically impacted our operations and we are faced with the urgent need to manage in the moment.”

The Bureau of Reclamation, the Upper Division States, and the Upper Colorado River Commission are preparing additional measures to implement later this year to help maintain elevation 3,525 feet at Lake Powell.

Officials say the drop is temporary and Lake Powell’s elevation is expected to recover 3,525 feet through the spring runoff season, which is most likely to happen in May.

Reclamation’s Upper Colorado Basin Region and the Upper Division States, with the assistance of the Upper Colorado River Commission, are preparing a Drought Response Operations Plan that will propose additional actions to help protect Lake Powell elevations in 2022 if necessary.