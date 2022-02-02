Lake effect snow hits Salt Lake, Tooele valleys

UTAH (ABC4) – Lake effect snow is the phenomenon that many of us hear of and get excited about. The weather event is caused by the Great Salt Lake and the very cold air that comes in the winter, and last night, we finally got some.

Many residents along the central Wasatch Front and Tooele valley either woke up to snow on the ground or snow actively falling from these snow bands. These bands are very localized and boy do we mean very localized as the wind flow caused some areas to get poured on.

Snow totals as of Wednesday morning







Our highest totals were around Magna and the west side of the Salt Lake Valley through the overnight hours. But as the morning continued, the snow band moved over to the Tooele Valley where the snow fell for a few more hours.

This event was quite nice after being in such a long stretch of dry weather. The month of January only saw a whopping total of 0.47 inches of snow at the Salt Lake City Airport (our official measurement site) and today we almost double at 0.7 inches.

January precipitation recap.

Most of this snow came during a period of about 6 hours where it swept through areas like around Ogden and Layton first, then coming down to the Salt Lake Valley and areas south.

Radar loop of the lake effect snow event from overnight.

One thing you also may have noticed with this snow is the fact that it was very easy to clean up. That was in large part thanks to the very little water in the snow crystals themselves. This is pretty common with lake effect snow, as the very cold temperature does not allow for much water to be held in the air so it begins to freeze and fall. This snow is usually similar to what falls in our mountains, giving us that “Greatest Snow on Earth” Utah is known for.

Snow ratios (snow amount to water content) for locations in the Salt Lake Valley

For those wondering if this snow will help with our battle against the drought, we will see with the second drought update for February. We know that we still have quite a long way to go but any snow that we can get will be much appreciated.