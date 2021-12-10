Lake effect snow causing major traffic delays along I-15, SR-215

UTAH (ABC4) – Lake effect snow is causing slick road conditions and traffic accidents along I-15, SR-201, and SR-215 on Friday morning.

Plan ahead and drive safely as you make your way to work or school on the roads today.

Currently, traffic can be seen all along the Wasatch Front and beyond. With frosty temps and snow slated to continue today throughout Utah, officials are asking the public to prepare their vehicles by making sure their tires are updated and to practice safe driving as they commute on the icy roads.

Here’s a look at the current traffic along I-15 this Friday morning:

Traffic along SR-215:

Traffic backups along the Wasatch Front and beyond:

(Courtesy of UDOT)

