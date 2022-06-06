FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Popular family destination Lagoon Amusement Park was shut down over the weekend after an alleged gun scare on Saturday night.

Farmington Police Department says they received calls from two different parties reporting two individuals allegedly seen waving guns while appearing to be intoxicated inside the park.

When authorities arrived at the site, the park was temporarily shut down so officers could search for the gun-wielding suspects. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident.

A few people who matched the suspects’ descriptions were interviewed, but none of them were found with weapons.

Police say no arrests were made and no patrons were directly threatened by anyone.

Although no suspects were found, police say the presence of law enforcement appeared to scare some of the patrons at the time.

The theme park later reopened and has now fully returned to normal operations.