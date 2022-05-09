FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Lagoon Park is gearing up for full week operations this summer.

The park is currently open on weekends, and the campground is open, but the park announced that Memorial Day weekend will be the kick-off of summer and seven-days a week access to the park.

The water park “Lagoon a Beach” will also be opening over the holiday weekend, and park spokesperson Adam Leishman says they are excited, especially with their new live entertainment this year.

2022 marks Lagoon’s 136th year of operation.