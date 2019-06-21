Lagoon celebrates opening of Biergarten

FARMINGTON (ABC4 News) – Lagoon Amusement park announced the opening of the much-anticipated Biergarten Thursday.

The restaurant is located in the heart of the park behind the roller coaster and across from carousel.

Officials say it’s unlike anything in the park and will be a great place for people to enjoy.

“We use to actually have a tavern on the park believe it or not so we wanted something for everybody which is why we have two different restaurants that just so happens to serve beer as well,” said Julie Freed, Director of Special Events at Lagoon.

Lagoon representatives say this has been in the works for a few years. They also say a few hundred people can fit inside the new restaurant.

For more information, visit www.lagoonpark.com.

