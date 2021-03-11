Lagoon Amusement Park to reopen March 20

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Lagoon Amusement Park has announced they will be opening back up on March 20.

The amusement park will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Park officials say reservations will not be required but face masks will be required where social distancing is not possible.

There will be social distance markings placed at all queues and other appropriate areas to facilitate distance guidelines.

Officials say face masks will be required within all queues by all guests with the exception of very young children and toddlers.

Guests will also be asked to sanitize their hands as they enter the queue to board an attraction and as they exit.

Park officials say staff will wear face masks, coverings, and gloves in appropriate locations throughout the Park.

Officials added that rides and attractions will be regularly cleaned including intervals during operational hours to sanitize seats, restraints, handles, queue fence, etc.

The park says they have established schedules have been set in place to sanitize high-touch surfaces frequently. All restaurants at the park will also follow the current State of Utah guidelines for dine-in service, a news release said.