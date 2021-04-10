UPDATE: Three different departments respond to residential blaze in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Information is still developing regarding a Saturday residential fire in Provo.

According to Provo Fire and Rescue, crews from Provo, Orem, and Springville all responded to a blaze that broke out just after 6 a.m. at a home in the area of Mile High Drive.

Firefighters say the blaze affected the garage and a nearby tree. And while the fire had already burned through the roof of the garage as crews arrived, most of the significant damage was isolated to the garage itself.









Courtesy: PROVO FIRE

In a photo provided by Prove Fire to ABC4, multiple ladder trucks can be seen working to extinguish the flames.

As of Saturday morning, Prove Fire says crews have the blaze under control.

Authorities add that no one was inside the home at the time of the blaze, but that the homeowners are aware of the event.

The fire is currently under investigation. ABC4 will update the story as it develops.