La Verkin couple using Halloween decorations to raise money for sick children

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-foot-tall skeleton is just one of several decorations the Evans family have set up in their front yard to raise money for children in need.

Lori Evans says she and her husband Tony are decorating their yard to bring a smile to children’s faces, but it all started with Tony’s parents.

“My mother and father in law, got us into all of this, they passed away 5.5 almost 6 years ago, around this time,” Lori says.

Spending thousands of dollars and putting in days of labor to keep a tradition alive, partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help sick children.

“49 thousand dollars raised and Home Depot is matching whatever is raised, it is very special, especially for the kids that are sick that need help, nobody likes to have a sick child,” she says.

By scanning a QR code in their front yard, you can make a donation to ‘Skeletons for St. Jude’.

“This big guy over here, is our Infernal, we ordered him in July and we just got him like two weeks ago, Skelly over there, we actually drove to Vegas to get him that’s how much we enjoy Halloween,” Lori says.

And the decorations don’t stop there, the Evans go all our for Christmas too.

“We’ve been decorating for Christmas for 21 years now, then we decided to start decorating for Halloween,” she says.

All the money and time is worth it, says Evans, just to give families a chance to stop and smile and support a good cause.

If you want to pay a visit this weekend, head to 200 North and 300 West in LaVerkin.