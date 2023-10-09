SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Kurt Bestor will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of his award-winning song “Prayer of the Children” during his annual Christmas concerts this year.

A Kurt Bestor Christmas will be performed across Utah in Salt Lake, St. George, Gunnison, and Park City, as well as a special appearance in Rexburg, Idaho.

Bestor originally composed “Prayer of the Children” as a tribute to the orphaned and lost children of war-torn Yugoslavia. The song has been used over the last 30 years, for memorials including dedications to the victims of 9/11 and during annual Ground Zero commemorations, in memorials for victims of school shootings, and as a song of peaceful protest.

“I am honored that this composition has touched so many artists and music listeners all over the world,” said Bestor. “The song came purely out of my compassion for the people of Yugoslavia during the war-torn time when many were tragically lost, including so many innocent children. Thirty years ago, I could never have imagined the numerous tragic incidents that have erupted in that time, and it is a privilege to provide a song that brings some comfort and peace to so many people.”

Bestor is holding a concert for a chance to perform the renowned song on stage during his upcoming concerts in St. George, Gunnison, and Park City. The contest runs now through Nov. 1, with winners being announced on Nov. 3.

To enter, performers can fill out an entry form and upload an audition video (30-45 seconds sung A cappella or with an MP3 minus track) at the contest page on the Kurt Bestor website. A different winner will be selected for each show, and the featured soloist will receive four concert tickets for the show and a framed, signed collectible “Prayer of the Children” sheet music page.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information on the different concerts and venues visit the Kurt Bestor tour page.