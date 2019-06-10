Kroger recalls frozen berries for possible Hepatitis A contamination

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) The Kroger Company is recalling select packages of frozen berries over a possible Hepatitis A contamination.

Courtesy Kroger Co.

In a press release Friday, Kroger announced that it was recallying Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (48 oz), Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (16 oz), and Private Selection Frozen Blackberries (16 oz) manufactured by Townsend Farms due to possible Hepatitis A contamination. The berry products are sold at Kroger family stores across the country including locations like Smith’s in Utah.

No customer illnesses have been reported yet and Kroger issued the recall out of an abundance of caution. The items have already been removed from store shelves but customers are encouraged to check for these unit numbers in their home freezers:

PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 48 OZ (BEST BY: 07-07-20; UPC: 0001111079120);

PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20; UPC: 0001111087808);

PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN BLACKBERRIES, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20, 07-02-20; UPC: 0001111087809)

Customers who have purchased the above products should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.

