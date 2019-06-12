Krispy Kreme is opening a 24-hour flagship store

NEW YORK CITY (ABC4 News) – A pretty sweet new attraction is coming to Times Square. Krispy Kreme plans to open a 45,000-square foot flagship store in the middle of New York City’s nerve center early next year.

Shaped like a giant donut box, the store will offer exclusive merchandise and feature what it calls “interactive digital activations.”

From the looks of the renderings, the massive sign will be able to display different images.

Krispy Kreme says its iconic “hot light” will be the largest in the world. It lets customers know when fresh donuts are ready to go. The restaurant will have a walk-up window, stadium seating, and it will be open 24 hours a day.

That means whether first thing in the morning or after a late night out, you’ll be able to watch fresh dough float down a river of grease, under a glaze waterfall, and into your mouth.