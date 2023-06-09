SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities uncovered the Google searches of the Utah mom and children’s book author Kouri Richins who was arrested last month as a suspect in her husband’s death.

After reviewing her searches, one defense attorney believes she was researching her case online but said “there’s nothing there that indicates guilt.”

Following her husband’s death, Richins searched for information on the Utah Prison, if police can see your deleted messages, and how long life insurance companies take to pay. She also searched if the cause of death can be changed on a death certificate and if cops can force you to take a lie detector test.

Criminal Defense Attorney Clayton Simms believes she was researching her case and looking into how evidence is processed. He also says she may have been trying to understand what the time frame was for the investigation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In addition to searches related to investigations, she accessed articles including one on how to hire someone to write a book for you, an interesting insight considering she came on Good Things Utah to share the book she said she wrote with her kids on grief following their father’s death.

She also accessed an article titled, “Signs of Being Under Federal Investigation,” and another with the headline “Delay in Claim Payment for Death Certificate with Pending Cause of Death.” This last article connects to other financial documents previously released, such as her seeking to claim at least $2 million following his death.

Some of her other searches were more benign including “how to undo microblading,” “what kind of doctor was dr. pepper,” and “Lil Nas X married.”

Some other interesting searches included “luxury prisons for the rich in America,” “Is naloxone similar to heroin, “What is considered non-natural manner of death,” and “Kouri Richins Kamas net worth.”

She also reportedly searched many times for information on whether her family had donated to the Summit County Police Department.

“I don’t think it’s insignificant,” Simms said. “I think her state of mind, what she’s looking at, what she’s researching, could be important, but certainly, I think there’s nothing there that indicates guilt.”

Richins’ hearing is on Monday, June 12, where they will discuss whether she is a danger to the community or a flight risk.

Eric Richins died of an illicit fentanyl overdose after consuming five times the lethal amount on March 4, 2022.

Kouri Richins was charged on May 8, 2023, with criminal homicide, aggravated murder, and three drug-related charges. Eric and Kouri Richins had three children together who are all under the age of 11.