‘Knowledge is power’: Iron County Sheriff’s Office gives tips to avoid scam calls

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – We have all gotten them. Those annoying scam calls or robocalls that just bombard your phone every day.

Well, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office is providing some tips on how to stay scam free on their Facebook page.

According to the ICSO, the best way to avoid a scam is to not get involved in it in the first place. Caller ID is a great tool for filtering out potential scam callers.

“If you see a number on your caller ID you don’t recognize, don’t answer. It’s ok. Let it go to voicemail. If you don’t know anyone in Maine, Kansas, or Ohio, this might be a scam, you don’t need to answer.”

The ICSO is also providing another useful tool for avoiding scam calls: the Federal Trade Commission National Do Not Call Registry.

Entering your phone numbers on this registry will reduce the number of telemarketer calls you receive, according to the ICSO.

You can register your phone number on the National Do Not Call Registry here

“Knowledge is power. Protect yourself. Stay Scam Smart #scamsmart,” the ICSO said in a Facebook post.