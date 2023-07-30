SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is encouraging bike safety.

Each year, more than 1,200 people die and thousands more are seriously injured in bicycle, rollerblade, scooter, and skateboard accidents, according to the hospital. The most serious accidents involve head injuries, the hospital reported, but most of those injuries could be prevented by wearing a well-fitted helmet.

Primary Children’s recommends making sure a helmet is ANSI or SNELL certified, fits snugly, cannot move back and forth, and can fit one finger between the chin and chin strap.

The hospital advises people to wear a helmet, no matter how fast they are riding. A fall at any speed can cause a severe head injury, the hospital said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Know before you go

Primary Children’s encourages riders to make sure their bike is right for them. They say this can be done, in part, by making sure both feet can touch the ground while sitting on the bicycle seat. Additionally, the hospital says to check the bike’s chain, brakes, and tires before going out on a ride.

According to Primary Children’s, bicyclists need to move with the flow of traffic on the right-hand side of the street, obeying all traffic laws, signs, and signals.

“Bicycles are not toys — they are considered vehicles,” the hospital reported.

Riders need to slow down when approaching intersections, according to the hospital, and children should walk their bikes across busy streets. The hospital says to not assume drivers will give right-of-way.

According to the hospital, bicyclists should give cars and pedestrians the right-of-way and always pass them on the left.

If biking at night is necessary, Primary Children’s says to equip bikes with a headlight and reflectors, as well as make sure the rider wears reflective tape or clothing.