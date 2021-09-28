Knife found in shoe of traveler at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – You may find it annoying to take off your shoes while going through TSA at the airport but a recent finding by officers at Salt Lake City International Airport is prompting a reminder of why the security protocol takes place.

TSA officers in Salt Lake City found a traveler leaving the airport with a knife in their shoe. In a Tuesday post to Twitter, TSA shared the below photos.

Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration

Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration

TSA says this is a “good reminder as to why you’re asked to remove your shoes during screening.”

In 2020, TSA reported fewer people taking to the skies but a higher percentage of them were carrying firearms. Despite the national average climbing, TSA says Salt Lake City International saw a decrease in firearms found on passengers.