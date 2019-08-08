Kittens thrown from car along Uintah County roadway

UINTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Uintah County Animal Control is asking for your help.

The agency is trying to find the person or persons who threw kittens from a car between Highway 40 and Ouray.

Photo: Uintah County Animal Control

It happened Thursday before 9 a.m.

Officials said the vehicle, described as an older tan passenger car, was traveling northbound.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded, but they were unable to find a vehicle matching that description.

If you have any leads, you’re asked to call Uintah County dispatch at 435-789-4222.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: