Kittens thrown from car along Uintah County roadway

UINTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Uintah County Animal Control is asking for your help.
The agency is trying to find the person or persons who threw kittens from a car between Highway 40 and Ouray.
It happened Thursday before 9 a.m.
Officials said the vehicle, described as an older tan passenger car, was traveling northbound.
Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded, but they were unable to find a vehicle matching that description.
If you have any leads, you’re asked to call Uintah County dispatch at 435-789-4222.
