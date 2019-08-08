Newsfore Opt-In Form

Kittens thrown from car along Uintah County roadway

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Uintah County Animal Control

UINTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Uintah County Animal Control is asking for your help.

The agency is trying to find the person or persons who threw kittens from a car between Highway 40 and Ouray.

Photo: Uintah County Animal Control

It happened Thursday before 9 a.m.

Officials said the vehicle, described as an older tan passenger car, was traveling northbound.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded, but they were unable to find a vehicle matching that description.

If you have any leads, you’re asked to call Uintah County dispatch at 435-789-4222.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Mass Shooter's Mother reported to Police before shooting

Abused in Scouting story

Two arrested for allegedly stealing federal vehicle

2 UHP vehicles hit in different crashes, one suspect in custody

U of U course syllabi to include ‘safety information’

More News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS