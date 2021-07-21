Here’s where to go glamping in Utah

(ABC4) – While some people love nothing more than curling up under the stars in just a sleeping bag or forgoing basic hygiene to feel closer to nature, others prefer some bells and whistles along with their camping experience.

‘Glamping‘ (a combination of the words glamour and camping) is “outdoor camping with amenities and comforts (such as beds, electricity, and access to indoor plumbing) not usually used when camping” according to Merriam-Webster.

And while Utah certainly has its fair share of traditional camping, it has tons of options for camping in comfort too! According to Visit Utah, here’s a list of fun places to glamp throughout the state.

Conestoga Ranch

Garden City, Utah

You won’t feel like a pioneer in these tents and wagons, which come with amenities like hot water, king-sized beds, electricity, heat, mini fridges, and more.

Photo courtesy: Visit Utah

Glamping Canyonlands

Monticello, Utah

Located in between Arches National Park and The Needles District of Canyonlands National Park, visitors can get off the grid without leaving the comforts of home. Glamping Canyonlands has showers, flushing toilets, and airy tents with decks, indoor seating, and queen-sized beds.

Photo courtesy: Glamping Canyonlands

Zion Wildflower Resort

Virgin, Utah

This desert resort is located just 15 minutes from Zion National Park and offers all of the accommodations you could expect find in a hotel in their private bungalows! But even the canvas tents and Conestoga wagons come with beds and other comforts you wouldn’t normally enjoy during a traditional camping experience!

Yonder Escalante

Escalante, Utah

If you want to travel from the comfort of your own camper or trailer, Yonder is the place for you. This RV park, which also has options to stay in fully-equipped cabins or airstreams, comes complete with many of the comforts of home and even some you might not find at home! A drive in theater, bathhouse, and laundry are just a few of Yonder’s the amenities.

Photos courtesy of Yonder Escalante, 1st, 3rd, and 4th photos courtesy of Kim and Nash Finley

Escalante Yurts

Escalante, Utah

This family business is located along Scenic Byway 12 and offers luxurious yurts for visitors to stay in. With showers, sofas, and king-sized canopy beds, these yurts are the definition of glamping.

Photos courtesy of Escalante Yurts