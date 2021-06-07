‘Kind and generous’: South Jordan community pays tribute to teen, Kelly Glaubensklee

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. (ABC4) — South Jordan Police tell ABC4 they are working around the clock to find who killed Kelly Glaubensklee.

The 19-year-old was shot in the chest at a graduation party, and now the community is mourning his death.

Both South Jordan Police and community members said the city of South Jordan rallies behind its own.

Within 24 hours, a GoFundMe for Kelly had raised more than $21,000.

A family friend of Kelly’s said he and his family are some of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet.

South Jordan Police said there was a graduation party going on in the area of 1450 W. 11400 S. when Kelly and a group got into a fight with another group of people.

The fight was broken up, however as one of the groups were leaving, a suspect or suspects fired 13 shots towards Kelly and the other group in front of the home.

Police said the only person shot was Kelly.

Lt. Matt Pennington with South Jordan Police tells ABC4 News this death has truly hurt the community.

“I think a lot of people relate to that and have kids that age, so I can’t imagine losing a child, let alone with that manner,” said Pennington.

Pennington said a 17-year-old is in custody right now, but they are still looking for the shooter or shooters of the drive by.

He said there are four other suspects they are looking for.

If you have any information about this, you can call South Jordan PD anonymously at 801-840-4000